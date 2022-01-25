Kapil Sharma Show's Samriddhi hospitalised due to foot infection

Samriddhi of Chinki-Minki duo from The Kapil Sharma Show has been hospitalised after a foot infection. Her sister Surabhi took to Instagram to share a picture with Samriddhi and informed fans and followers about it. Sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, "It's been weeks since my sister was not able to walk properly due to severe infection, finally Sammy's going for a foot surgery. So, this would be our 10 million post. Wish her for a speedy recovery."

Speaking to ETimes, Surabhi gave an update and said, "She had corn in her foot for 5-6 months. She didn't have pain or anything. So we thought it was normal. She did take medicine. But suddenly there was infection all around the area... on the upper side of the foot. We were doing an ayurvedic treatment.""It's been 2-3 weeks she's been unable to walk and lying on bed. She was applying oil and medicine. So we went to the hospital and they said that immediate surgery is required. So the surgery is done and she won't be able to walk for around 10 days now. She is on a wheelchair," she added.Samriddhi and Surabhi enjoy great popularity. They have worked in shows like Hero Gayab Mode On and Naagin. They came into limelight after their twin act in Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show.