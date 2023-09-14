Karan Johar drops deleted scene from ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar’s recently released romantic comedy film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ received good response from the audience.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

On Thursday, Karan took to his Instagram account and dropped a deleted scene from the film.

He captioned the post, “as love hai toh sab hai..#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the deleted scene, Rocky (Ranveer Singh) sneaks into his home to meet Rani (Alia Bhatt) and apologizes to her. At the end Rocky says, “ Bas love Hai to sab hai..Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani hai yaar it’s not dandruff… ki ek jahtke mein saaf ho jaaye.”

The film has minted Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Soon after Karan shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Thank you for this beautiful movie karan, “ a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Release the unedited director’s cut!”

“This scene needed to be in the theatrical cut,” a user wrote.

The film marks second collaboration of Ranveer and Alia after ‘Gully Boy’.

In India the film has minted Rs 140 crore.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial film ‘Don 3’ which will hit the theatres in 2025.

Whereas, Alia will be next seen in the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor