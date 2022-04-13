Karan Johar gets emotional during Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony

Karan Johar has mentored a number of next gen B-town actors including Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actress was launched by Kjo in Student of the Year and since then there has been no looking back Alia. The filmmaker was today spotted arriving at Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony dressed in a yellow sherwani in his car.



Now according to a Bollywood Life report, the Kaal producer got emotional ahead of the Mehendi ceremony. The director was reportedly very happy to finally see Alia and Ranbir getting married. Karan will be applying the first henna on Alia’s hand as it is a special moment for him. The mehendi was held today afternoon and a number of guests were spotted arriving at Ranbir's residence in Bandra including Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor. The groom's sister Riddhima arrived yesterday from Delhi for Ranbir's wedding. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating while filming Brahmastra in 2018, making their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's reception the same year.