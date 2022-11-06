Karan Johar is a 'proud nana' as Alia Bhatt welcomes baby girl

Alia Bhatt proudly calls Karan Johar as her 'mentor, father figure and best friend'. Even for Karan, Alia is 'family'. The bond the two share is quite special and their fans love it.

As Alia has been blessed with a baby girl, many celebs sent her wishes. But, of course, the special one had to be from her 'father figure' Karan Johar!

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director took to Instagram and shared a picture from Alia and Ranbir's wedding along with a note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkniEfeIQjK/

He wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday afternoon.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor shared a post which reads," And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The Brahmastra couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today.

Soon after the 'Raazi' actor shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

The couple on Sunday morning reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai which raised the brows on the baby's arrival.

After Ranbir and Alia, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also spotted arriving at the Hospital.

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

( With inputs from ANI )

