Karan Johar Praises Arjun Kapoor’s Personality and Spontaneity, Believes He Could be a “Great Host”

Arjun Kapoor has always won hearts for his stellar and unafraid portrayals, and now, filmmaker Karan Johar believes that Arjun could add another feather to his cap as a host! In a recent conversation, the renowned director and producer praised Arjun’s personality and the bonds he maintains with individuals. And considering Arjun's personality, Karan Johar feels that the 'Singham' actor could be a great fit as a host! “Arjun Kapoor would be a great host. He’s got a great personality, he’s hilarious, he has great relationships with people, he’s popular and he’s really funny, witty and on the spur witty,” said Karan Johar.

The audiences have always seen many shades of the 'Singham Again' actor, as a lover boy, a menacing villain and as someone who also keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats with thrilling performances. But what the audiences haven’t seen yet is Arjun Kapoor in the shoes of a host! Given his screen dynamics and a natural presence, Karan Johar’s observations surely puts out a manifestation to see Arjun Kapoor don the hat of a host!