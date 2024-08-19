Karan Johar shares adorable video of his kids- Yash, Roohi from Raksha Bandhan celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped an adorable video of his kids- Yash and Roohi.

Taking to Instagram, Karan treated fans with a glimpse of his Rakhi celebration along with a message.

The video captures Roohi tying rakhi to her brother Yash. Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar can also be seen sitting and watching cute moments of brother and sister.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Rakhee love !!!! It's always a process to get the tradition of this beautiful festival of love accurately on point! The mothership contributed and the son was in a tearing hurry to go nowhere! The daughter was dutifully doing her best and I was trying to be the master of ceremonies with not much success!!! Happy Raksha Bandhan to all !!! Take care of each other and spread the joy.."

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is being celebrated on August 19. It is a traditional Indian festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the comedy series 'Call Me Bae' starring Ananya Panday.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and boasting Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers, the series stars Ananya Panday in her OTT debut. Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Collin D'Cunha.

'Call Me Bae' is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on September 6.

He is currently garnering praise for his recent release of Lakshya-starrer 'Kill'.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar.

