Karan Johar shares heartfelt note for Ranveer Singh, calls him 'good bacha'

Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar, on Friday, shared a heartfelt note to praise actor Ranveer Singh for his amazing persona.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director shared a monochrome picture of Ranveer, which he captioned, "So.... There is no occasion... no marketing agenda ... no launch coming up! Nothing! This is just a feeling I have which I feel like sharing with everyone! I have grown to love Ranveer Singh! The man! The person! The Ball of love that he is! His ability to make everyone he meets feel so special... the love that he exudes and that consumes his being and his entire aura... his passion to express every little gesture of love."

Karan recently announced the wrap of his upcoming film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahni' which stars the 'Gully Boy' couple Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Talking about his experience of working with the 'Padmaavat' actor, Karan added, "Over the period of my film I have observed him closely and at a distance as to what a solid guy he is! Yes he has his idiosyncrasies as an artist but thats what we see translate so beautifully on celluloid! So he's allowed! On a personal level I have been so touched on so many points of time just by his generosity of spirit! I love you Ranveer! Never lose sight of that "good bacha" you were raised to be."

"I always wanted to be in a Karan Johar film, in a Dharma film. Little did I know that my first Dharma film will be directed by the man himself, the boss." Ranveer said in the shoot wrap video.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in a period comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

The film marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor