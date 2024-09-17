Karan Johar to host Indian adaptation of 'The Traitors'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : Karan Johar is all set to take new hosting duties of the Indian adaptation of the global reality show, 'The Traitors'.

Generating excitement among fans, makers on Tuesday officially announced the Indian version of the show.

Karan Johar teased fans with a motion video on his Instagram and wrote, "It's so treacherous, you'll sleep with one eye open! #TheTraitorsOnPrime, now filming for @primevideoin."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DAAvkRyopgi/

The filming has already begun.

The game will feature 20 players arriving at a royal palace, hoping to win the accumulated cash bounty that is amassed through various physical and psychological missions carried out by them. The players will need to identify "traitors" among them before they are eliminated.

Taking another hosting duty, Karan Johar said in a press note shared by the Prime Video team, "The Traitors is one of the most watched reality series, with its popularity growing all over the world as the audience laps up the riveting drama and entertainment. Having watched the UK and US versions, I have become an avid fan of the format and am in awe of Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who are so marvelous in the way they host their respective shows with poise yet suspenseful theatrics that leave you at the edge of your seat. Building on the very successful relationship with Prime Video, I am thrilled to take on the mantle as the host for the Indian adaptation of the show. And the 20 players on the show are in for an unforgettable and unpredictable journey, especially with me operating in the shadows."

Talking about the show and host Karan Johar, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India stated, "In our journey of introducing highly compelling and bingeable unscripted content, The Traitors marks a significant milestone for Prime Video. It is a unique reality format that has enthralled a global audience in various regions and languages. An exciting show like this requires an equally exciting host. We are thrilled to have Karan Johar host and commandeer the show. Who better than him to amp up the drama and entertainment! We're delighted to collaborate with All3Media International, IDTV and RTL, and BBC Studios India Productions to bring the Indian adaptation of the show to our audience, who we believe will thoroughly enjoy this format."

The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by Marc Pos and IDTV Creative Director Jasper Hoogendoorn in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit. Since its launch in the Netherlands on RTL 4 in 2021, the format has proved its international appeal with over 25 adaptations and numerous returning seasons.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor