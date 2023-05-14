Karan Johar to Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood celebs extend Mother's Day wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : On the occasion of Mother's Day 2023, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended their heartfelt wishes.

Taking to Instagram, ace director Karan Johar shared a string of throwback pictures featuring his mom and kids Yash and Roohi and wrote, "Roohi, Yash and I are blessed to have you as our Rock, our pillar, our conscience and our heartbeat.... Love you mama to the moon and back."

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a string of pictures with her mom and wrote, " My sweetest mommy! You have held my hand since I was a child and still continue to do so in thick and thin thankyou for making me the person I am .. your passion towards letting your kids live their dream is what makes us who we are. Thankyou for teaching me to be a strong, independent, compassionate girl and thankyou for being the pillar of our family .. I love you infinite ,more than you can ever know everyday is your day mom cos without you we are nothing #happymothersday #everydaymothersday @ri.ni112 And a happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers who selflessly sacrifice everyday for their children."

Actor Ananya Panday shared a string of throwback pictures on her Instagram story and wrote, "Mama's day everyday."

Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Mother's day to my beautiful Mother!"

Actor Vicky Kaushal dropped a picture and wrote in Hindi, "Maa."

Actor l Kapoor shared some throwback pictures and wrote, "Happy Mother's day."

Arjun Kapoor also shared a throwback picture and captioned it, "Keep watching over us Maa"

Sushmita Sen shared few pictures with her mother and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day!!! God's greatest gift to life...God's own ability to nurture!!! Deepest love & Respect to all Mothers always!!! Thank you for being my ROCK Mom, Maa, Amma @subhra51 @pritam_shikhare #shobhaprasad #blessed #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!"

Sanjay Dutt shared a picture of his mother Nargis and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all! I miss you every moment, Mom. Love you and Happy Mother's Day"

Actor Sonam Kapoor dropped some pictures and captioned it, "Happy mamas day to the best moms in the world... I love you so much."

Actor Rajkummar Rao dropped a couple of pictures and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day. Maa hai to hum hain."

Apart from them actors Suniel Shetty, Vikrant Massey and Jackie Shroff among others also extended heartfelt wishes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor