Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to get the biggest release in Dharma history

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the comeback of Karan Johar in the director"s seat. The film features an ensemble cast of Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

Accordingly to a TOI report, the film is about to have the biggest Dharma release ever, 'The release would be on a par with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While Dharma’s previous blockbuster Brahmastra was released on approximately 8000 screens, the number of screens for Rocky Aur Rani…. is expected to go up to 9000 screens, or even more.' Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. The movie failed to impress the audience and critics. His earlier release Jayeshbhai Jordaar was also not well received by the audience and critics.