Karan Kundrra to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp?

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp has managed to create a lote of hype with the list of contestants which includes some controversial names. The complete list of contestants include Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Tehseen Poonawala, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Swami Chakrapani, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora and Babita Phogat.

Now the latest buzz is that, former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra has been roped in by the reality show makers. A source close to the show informed ETimes TV that Karan has been roped in by the makers of Lock Upp and he will be seen as a new jailor in the show. If reports are to be believed then Karan will play an important part on the show and will be seen taking major decisions. Host Kangana will only be seen during the weekend episode, while Karan will be the taskmaster for all the contestants. Karan was last seen in Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Lock Upp is currently streaming on AltBalaji and MX player.