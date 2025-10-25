Karan Patel Hints at Television Comeback After 4 Years, May Join ‘Laughter Chef Season 3’

Karan Patel, who is still known for his work in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, faded away at the peak of his carrier. After giving hit daily soap he was not seen in any major roles. But now after 4 years, this actor is going to appear in the TV industry again. As per the reports there are talks about Karan making comeback on small screen and his recent post fueled these speculations.

Karan Patel recently shared a shirtless photo on Instagram and informed about his comeback. He wrote in the caption, "I declare that by this time next year MY COMEBACK will BE BIGGER than most people’s DEBUT …! Believe it to Achieve it !" This post has created an atmosphere of excitement among Karan's fans.

Will he be seen in 'Laughter Chef 3'?

The third season of the comedy cooking show 'Laughter Chef Season' will soon be onair. Therefore, according to sources, Karan Patel has been offered a new season of the show. However, Karan has not officially confirmed this yet. Karan Patel was once a very popular face on television. He has worked in hit serials like 'Kasam Se', 'Kavyanjali', 'Kasturi' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. After the serial 'Kasturi', he got immense fame, due to which he was called 'TV's Shahrukh Khan'. However, this sudden stardom increased his ego and he refused many big projects.

Producers stopped giving him work due to his habits like demanding high fees and sometimes getting drunk on the sets. After sitting at home for the last three years without getting any work, he realized his mistakes. Now, having corrected these mistakes, Karan Patel is ready to show his talent on television once again.