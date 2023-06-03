Karan Singh Grover's appreciation post for his "angel" Bipasha Basu will make you say "aww"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Instagram feed is flooded with love-filled pictures and posts.

On a daily basis, the two give fans a sneak peek into their lovey-dovey moments. Saturday was no exception.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped an adorable "carfie" with Bipasha.

For the caption, he used heartfelt words that left everyone in awe.

"Some have wings on their back, I have the whole angel on mine.@bipashabasu," he wrote.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Awwww."

"So cute," another one wrote.

Karan and Bipasha are the new parents in B-town. The two were blessed with daughter Devi on November 12, 2023.

Announcing the arrival of their first child, Bipasa wrote, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in 'Fighter'.

The film will hit the theatres next year.

At IIFA 2023 green carpet, Hrithik also shared an update on 'Fighter'."The film is nearing completion...we are almost done with it...fingers crossed," he said.

'Fighter' is touted as an aerial action thriller.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor