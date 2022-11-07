Kareena Kapoor can't wait to meet mini Alia

Actress Kareena Kapoor is on cloud nine after cousin Ranbir Kapoor's child's birth. Commenting on Alia Bhatt's note, Kareena wrote, “Ufffffff my mini Alia (red heart emojis) can’t wait to meet her.” Alia's baby announcement had read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!." She signed off by writing, "Love love love, Alia and Ranbir.

Kareena had earlier hailed Alia for embracing motherhood. She had said in an interview to Mid-Day, "I think it’s the bravest and coolest decision for Alia. She is promoting her film, looking ravishing as ever. There is no bigger star than her today, and I am not being biased because she is a part of my family. I am saying this because she is a spectacular actor. After delivery, she will go on to do the best of films. She has stood up for the most beautiful [feeling], which is, ‘I want to have a child with the man I love.’ She wants to experience the most beautiful thing in life, and I love her more for that. I am her fan."