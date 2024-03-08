Kareena Kapoor celebrates Women's Day by gorging on her favourite desi food

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for food is well-known. Her Instagram pictures are proof that she is a big-time foodie.

She never shies away from expressing her love and excitement for food. Her Women's Day celebration was also all about food.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself enjoying her favourite food and song with her team. She captioned the video, "Celebrating Women's Day by doing what I enjoy the most..eating and listening to my favorite song. Happy international women's day from our #Crew to all of you."

She can be seen gorging on kadhi, rice, saag, aloo tuk and papad, among other delicacies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, will be next seen in 'Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

Recently, makers unveiled the teaser of 'Crew' and it has already started trending on social media.In the film, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The teaser begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle.The highlight of the teaser is Tabu hilariously hurling abuses.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also marked their blink-and-miss appearances in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser's link, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, "Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai [?]#CrewTeaser out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma."The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

