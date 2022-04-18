Kareena Kapoor cheers for sister Karisma, as she announces her comeback film

On Monday, actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of herself with a clapper board and a poster, announcing her next project titled Brown. Karisma's younger sister Kareena Kapoor also shared the news on her Instagram Stories. Karisma was last seen in web series Mentalhood in 2020, which marked her streaming debut. Karisma shared a picture of a clapper board with Brown written on it.

In the picture only Karisma's eyes were visible. She captioned the post, “To new beginnings.” In the second picture, Karisma shared a poster of Brown, which is directed by Delhi Belly's director Abhinay Deo.Kareena shared Karisma's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Karisma Kapoor You are the best.”Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi and was one of the biggest stars of the 90s. She last played the lead in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishq, which was directed by Vikram Bhatt. She later did cameo roles in 2013 film Bombay Talkies and 2018 film Zero.

