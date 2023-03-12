Kareena Kapoor drops a cute birthday wish for her nephew Kiaan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan extended heartfelt birthday greetings to her nephew Kiaan.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a throwback picture of her son Taimur lying on a couch next to Kiaan.

"Happy Birthday precious Kiu Big brother to our boys forever... love you so much #LoloKaBabaKaBirthday...@therealkarismakapoor," Kareena captioned the post.

Karisma Kapoor's close friend Amrita Arora, too, dropped a cute birthday wish for Kiaan.

She wrote, "Happy birthday our handsome teen kiuuuuuu! Welcome to the teens cutie."

Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned a sweet wish for Kiaan.

She shared a picture of Kiaan with his mom and his nanu Randhir Kapoor.

Alongside the image, Riddhima wrote, "Happy happiest birthday darling kiaan."

A day ago, Karisma celebrated the 18th birthday of her daughter Samaira.

Karisma married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. After separation, Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev.

