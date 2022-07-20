Kareena Kapoor Khan expecting her third child? Here's the exact truth

Kareena Kapoor has responded to rumours of her pregnancy with a witty Instagram post. The Refugee actress shared a post on her Instagram stories and said that it was "pasta and wine". Kareena revealed Saif Ali Khan's hilarious response saying, "It's pasta and wine guys.....Calm down... I am NOT pregnant... ufff... Saif said he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country... Enjoy... KKK."

Kareena is currently vacationing with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh in Europe. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film is set to be released in theatres on August 11. She also wrapped up the shoot for Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the book, The Devotion of Suspect X before leaving for the vacation.Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan also wrapped up the shoot of his film Vikram Vedha, which stars Hrithik Roshan.