Kareena Kapoor Khan pens heartfelt note for uncle Rishi Kapoor, ahead of his last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Rishi Kapoor's film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is all set to release on an OTT platform. And ahead of the film Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a heartfelt note for her uncle after Ranbir Kapoor. Taking her Instagram the actress reshare the video and said ''You must have heard ‘The show must go on’, but I’ve seen Papa live his life. ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will always be my one of the fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.''

She also urged the audience to show their love for the film. Kareena wrote, ''In fond memory'' and added the hashtag Chintu Uncle.

Earlier, in a video, Ranbir revealed how his father, a man so full of life and positivity, wished to complete the film at all costs despite his health deteriorating. The actor went on to say how his unfortunate departure resulted in the makers trying VFX, making him try prosthetics to complete the film with no luck. It was veteran actor Paresh Rawal who stepped in and ensured Rishi Kapoor’s swansong gets a fitting conclusion, a gesture Ranbir is extremely grateful for.

'The show must go on', but I've seen Papa live his life' he said.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of whom play the titular character, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. The movie will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 31.



