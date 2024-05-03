Kareena Kapoor Khan Reviews Kiran Rao's Film ‘Laapataa Ladies’, Calls It a ‘Gem’

'Laapataa Ladies' film by Kiran Rao is getting praised by audience. This is the second directorial of Kiran Rao after 'Dhobi Ghat'. Many celebrities from Bollywood have praised their work. Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently watched the film took Instagram and praised cast and crew for their great work. She complimented them as a gem.

On Friday, May 3rd 'Jab We Met' actress took Instagram account to share a review of the film 'Laapataa Ladies'. She posted a poster of the film and tag the team saying, "What A Gem....Take A Bow."

'Laapataa Ladies' marks second directorial of Kiran Rao, ex-wife of Aamir Khan. The film is backed by Aamir Khan. The story revolves around, two newlyweds find themselves inadvertently separated from their husbands' moments after their respective weddings.

On work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in 'Crew' which was superhit film. She will be a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe film Singham Again, alongside a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more. Recently, the makers unveiled Deepika Padukone's fiery cop look from the movie.