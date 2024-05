Kareena Kapoor Khan Stumbles As She Steps out of Her Car After She Arrives With Saif To Vote (Watch Video)

Mumbai, May 20: Kareena Kapoor Khan stumbled as she stepped out of the car's front seat after she arrived with her husband Saif Ali Khan to cast their vote in the city. As Kareena got out of their car, Saif accompanied her inside the polling booth as they walked to the designated polling area.





#WATCH | Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai for the fifth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/bBhhpvBdkE — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024

Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Vote: Netizens React to Actress's Baby Bump (Watch Video).

While Saif was dressed in a beige kurta and matching pants, Kareena opted for a white kurta and blue denim outfit. Both Kareena and Saif wore dark sunglasses. Voting is currently going on in Mumbai as part of the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The voting began at 7:00 am on Monday across 13 constituencies of the state.

--IANS

aa/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor