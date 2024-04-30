Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns fans with regal desi look, check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is known for her fashion taste, delighted her fans by sharing photos of herself in an elegant desi outfit, where she looked no less than a queen.

The 'Jab We Met' actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to post a series of pictures, showcasing herself in a gold and white Anarkali dress, emanating royal vibes.

Accompanying the stunning images, the actress captioned them with "Kajra Mohabbat waala."

In the photos, the actress is dressed in a white Anarkali suit paired with a gold metal Gota Ruhani choli.

Kareena completed her look with a hand-embroidered Taj dupatta featuring a two-tone metal Gota and silk zari.

She accessorized with striking gold statement earrings and matching mojaris. Her hairstyle was a neat bun with a tiny red bindi, while her makeup included nude lipstick, mascara, and heavy kohl around her eyes.

Soon after the pictures were shared, Kareena's fans flooded the comments section with praise.

One fan wrote, "The Original 'Mastani"

Another fan commented, "Being TRADITIONAL is Being CLASSY."

"So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow," penned a third user.

Kareena was last seen in 'Crew', in which she shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' Crew revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry.

Recently, Kareena conducted an interactive session on her Instagram Stories where she interacted with fans. A fan asked the actor if she had a favourite song from the album and Kareena said that she will always be a Diljit Dosanjh fan so of course her choice is Naina. Kareena also shared she loved the comedy in the script and that sister Karisma Kapoor has seen the film thrice!

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor