Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon return to Mumbai after shooting for 'The Crew' in Goa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : After shooting for 'The Crew' in Goa, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon have returned to Mumbai.

The divas were spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday night. Dressed in casuals, Kareena and Kriti looked uber cool.

Mumbai-based paps shared pictures and videos of Kriti and Kareena. In the clips, the duo are seen sharing smiles as they exit the airport.

Before coming to Mumbai, Kareena dropped a sting of selfies on her Instagram Story.

Kareena looked adorable in a shirt that she paired with blue flared jeans and a cap.

In 'The Crew', Kareena and Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

