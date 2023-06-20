Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses from her recent vacay with Saif Ali Khan, kids

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Tuesday, shared glimpses from her recent vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Jeh and Taimur.

Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a few pictures on her stories.

In the first picture, she could be seen walking hand-in-hand with her hubby Saif. The couple faced their back at the camera. She captioned the picture, "Keep."

In another picture, she could be seen walking along with her kids and hubby and wrote, "Moving baby...," followed by a red heart emoticon.

Lastly, she treated her fans with a beautiful selfie, in which she could be seen donning a blue and white striped shirt. She dropped a "fresh air" sticker on the picture.

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens.

The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'.

He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

