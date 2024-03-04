Kareena Kapoor teases fans with teaser of 'Naina' sung by Diljit Dosanjh, song to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Building more anticipation, makers of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' are all set to unveil the first track 'Naina'.

Adding to the buzz surrounding the film's release, Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday unveiled a mesmerizing teaser of the song, which is set to drop tomorrow.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4FzlogI6Or/

In the captivating snippet, titled "Naina," Kareena mesmerizes viewers with her undeniable charm and elegance, donning a beautiful green gown with a slit.

Kareena captioned the teaser, "Attention all passengers. the hottest track of the year is almost HERE. #NainaSong, out tomorrow!"

As soon as the teaser was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Waiting."

One of the users wrote, "best together.. Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh."

Another user commented, "YAYYYYYY can't wait."

This collaboration between musical powerhouses Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah promises an explosive performance, further adding to the anticipation.

The 'Raat Di Gedi' hitmaker recently dropped a reel featuring his candid moments spent on the sets of 'Crew', which stars Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Diljit also received a surprise visit from the rapper Badshah, making it clear that the rapper would be lending his rap skills to one of the songs in the film. In the clip, he can also be seen interacting with choreographer Farah Khan and producer Rhea Kapoor.

Recently, makers unveiled the teaser of 'Crew' and it has already started trending on social media.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bada**" air hostesses.

From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The teaser begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle.

The highlight of the teaser is Tabu hilariously hurling abuses.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also marked their blink-and-miss appearances in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser's link, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, " Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai [?]#CrewTeaser out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma."

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.

