Kareena Kapoor wishes hubby Saif Ali Khan on their 11th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved celebrity couples.

On Monday, Bebo and Saif marked 11 years of their marriage.

On the occasion, Kareena took to her social media and sent warm wishes to her hubby Saif.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Heroine' actor shared a picture with her husband and captioned it, "This is US. You, Me and Pizza...Forever Kinda Love Happy Anniversary husband..."

In the picture, Kareena can be seen enjoying a pizza slice while Saif is seen posing with a finger pointing towards his wife.

Soon after she shared the picture, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Malaika Arora commented, "Happy anniversary," followed by two red heart emoticons.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy anniversary guys."

A user commented, "Happy Anniversary to you both My favourite couple."

Kareena and Saif have worked together in 'LOC Kargil' (2003) and 'Omkara' (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film 'Tashan' that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.

She will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Saif, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

