Kareena Kapoor's maid tests positive for COVID-19

After Kareena Kapoor, her house help has now tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A total of 108 people from residential buildings housing Bollywood personalities Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan have tested negative for Covid-19 disease on Wednesday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Earlier, Kareena’s spokesperson clarified that the actor contracted COVID at a private dinner. The spokesperson said, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out.

Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn't a big party as was reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.” He further added, “As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family.” Almost a week before, Kareena and Amrita had shown up at a get together hosted by Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor at her Mumbai residence. On the work front, Kareena will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. It stars Aamir Khan in the lead role and will release next year in 2022.