Kareena, Saif make stylish appearance at ISPL season 2 launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan not only caught the attention of shutterbugs but of fans with their stylish appearance at the launch of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 2 in Mumbai on Sunday.

The duo was clicked by paparazzi as they arrived at the event and in no time their pictures and videos went viral.

Clad in a classy white shirt and grey trousers, Kareena gives a boss lady vibes. She paired her outfit with minimal accessories. Saif, on the other hand, looked dapper in all black outfit.

The Tigers of Kolkata, owned by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, lifted the inaugural Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) - T10 tennis ball tournament title after they outplayed Majhi Mumbai by 10 wickets in the summit clash in front of a capacity crowd at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in March this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' in the pipeline.

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

Speaking of Saif's upcoming projects, he will be seen in 'Devara' with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor. Koratala Siva has directed the film. He also has 'Jewel Thief' in his kitty.

