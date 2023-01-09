Karishma ka Karishma child actor Jhanak Shukla gets engaged

The popular child actor from shows like Karishma ka Karishma and Kal Ho Na Ho, Jhanak Shukla, is now engaged to her long time boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. She took to social media to share pictures of the roka ceremony. Jhanak's mother, actor Supriya Shukla also shared the photo of the roka ceremony on her Instagram.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Jhanak wrote: “Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya.” Her long-time boyfriend Swapnil is a fitness trainer. In the pictures, Jhanak is seen sitting with Swapnil at her home with their arms interlocked with each other. Jhanak is wearing a pink salwaar suit and yellow dupatta. The comments section of the post was full of congratulatory messages from many celebrities and her close friends. There were many co-stars of Supriya Shukla like Sriti Jha, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Hiranandani, and Avika Gor amongst others dropped messages to wish her daughter.

Jhanak had taken a break from acting at the age 15, after bagging roles in Bollywood films. Earlier in an interview the actor had said that the show Karishma Ka Karishma had become so popular at that time that she get a role in a film that had Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, which was Kal Ho Na Ho. After that, she also worked on the Hollywood film One Night With The King.