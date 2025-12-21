Karishma Tanna gets a sweet birthday post from husband: 'Another year of loving you'

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actress Karishma Tanna, who turned a year older on Sunday, received a sweet birthday post from her husband Varun Bangera.

The businessman took to his official Instagram handle and treated the netizens with some adorable unseen photos of the couple over the years.

Celebrating another year of loving his better half, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Love, my home and my forever (Infinity emoji) Another year of loving you more than I thought possible..(Kiss emoji) Love you loads (Red heart and kiss emojis) (sic)."

Reacting to this, Karishma penned in the comment section, "I love you", followed by a red heart emoji.

Khushi Kapoor went on to write, "Happppyy birthdayyyyy," along with three red heart emojis.

Dia Mirza's wish for the 'Sanju' actress read, "Happy Birthday KT (Red heart, tiger face and hug emojis) Have the most wonderful year ahead!"

For those who do not know, Karishma started dating the Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun back in 2021. The couple got engaged in a small ceremony the same year and finally tied the knot on 5 February 2022.

Karishma is one of those celebs who is extremely active on social media and loves to share various updates from her life with her InstaFam.

Recently, Karishma provided the netizens with an insight into a fun behind-the-scenes moment. The 'Scoop' actress uploaded a video from her vanity as she got all dolled up.

The clip posted on IG showed Karishma seated calmly while her hair and make-up were being done.

However, halfway through, her mood took a turn, and she suddenly broke into an impromptu dance. Karishma was seen tapping a foot on the popular Bollywood number “Pyaar Dilon Ka Mela Hai” from Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's 2000 release “Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.”

She further added a text overlay on the video that read, “Hair and make-up were going great until Bollywood happened.”

"Vanity Diaries," Karishma captioned the post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor