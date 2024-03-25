Kartik Aaryan adds 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' touch to his Holi wish

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 : Actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. However, despite the hectic work schedule, he did not forget to celebrate Holi with his cast and crew.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kartik shared a glimpse of Holika Dahan that the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' team had on the sets. He added 'Ami Je Tomar' song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' to the post.

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 5:09 am," he captioned the post.

In another post, Kartik dropped a video in which a splash of Holi colour was thrown at a crew member wearing a 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' T-shirt.

"Happy Holi," he wrote, extending warm greetings to everyone.

'Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Welcoming Vidya on board, Kartik on Instagram wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.

Bazmee also directed the second part. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."

Kartik also recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

He will also be seen in 'Aashiqui 3'.

