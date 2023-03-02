Kartik Aaryan announces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, film to have Diwali release

Kartik Aaryan will reprise his role Rooh Baba in the third instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the actor announced on Instagram on Wednesday. The Bollywood actor will reunite with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee for the horror comedy, which is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release. The female lead of the film is yet to be announced.

In the video, the camera follows the haunted haveli (castle) to find Kartik’s Baba Rooh seated on a rocking chair.“What did you think? The story has ended? Doors close only to reopen again," he says in Hindi, while Arijit Singh’s Ami Je Tomar. Kartik then adds, “I don’t talk to ghosts, they possess me." The teaser comes to an end with his eerie laugh and the iconic soundtrack of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shortly after Shehzada failed to work its magic at the box office. Produced by T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan. This family entertainer is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and will be released in cinemas on Diwali 2024.