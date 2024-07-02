Kartik Aaryan back to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' mode after 'Chandu Champion' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release 'Chandu Champion', is back to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' mode.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kartik shared a throwback video from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The clip features the dance of Kartik in the title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Back to Bhool Bhulaiyaa Mode #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Finally after 33 days 15 hours 24 mins ... Rooh Baba is back...."

Another user commented, "Rooh baba is coming to rule once again!

On Monday, Kartik and Triptii Dimri were snapped at Mumbai airport as they headed for the next schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

"Welcoming Vidya on board, Kartik on Instagram wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.

Bazmee also directed the second part. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya. In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Kartik was last seen in Kabir Khan's directorial, 'Chandu Champion'.

The film tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

In the coming months, Kartik will be seen in 'Captain India'.

