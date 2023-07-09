Kartik Aaryan buys new house in Mumbai for 17 crores

Kartik Aaryan is among the most celebrated stars in the Hindi film industry. Following his immense fame, the SatyaPrem Ki Katha actor has reportedly bought a new house in Mumbai for a whopping price. According to a report of Money Control, Kartik's new Mumbai apartment comes with an area of 1916 feet (sq feet). The transfer deed of the deal showed a stamp duty of ₹1.05 crore. The documents for the property were registered on June 30.

In 2019, Kartik had reportedly purchased a flat in Versova where he lived as a paying guest in his struggling days. It is said he paid a sum of ₹1.60 crore for the flat which is located at Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road. A stamp duty of ₹9.60 lakh was also reportedly included in the deal. The report added that the flat had a carpet area of 459 sq ft (with the total being 551 sq ft) and was located on the fifth floor of the building.On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently starred alongside Kiara Advani in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which received a lot of love from the audience. The movie is doing fairly well and has crossed Rs 83 crores worldwide. The film boasts of an ensemble cast in a Gujarati family setup. Besides Kartik and Kiara, it also has Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Anuradha Patel and Siddharth Randeria. Shikha Talsania and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the film. Kartik will be next seen in Chandu Champion.