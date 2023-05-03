Kartik Aaryan drops adorable picture with his pet Katori

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Kartik Aaryan never misses a chance to share moments with his pooch Katori on social media. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor on Tuesday revealed that his pet has found a new "chammach".

Not Kartik but Katori Aaryan's Instagram handle dropped a picture and captioned it, "Katori ka naya chammach!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crv3NfxtYSm/

In the picture, Katori can be seen in her fun mode as she bites Kartik's thumb while the actor busy taking selfies with her.

Kartik can be seen dressed in a black-white t-shirt and matching cap though he is not in the focus.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Cutest chammach."

Another commented, "Waiting for bhul bhulaiya 3."

Kartik introduced Katori to his fans last year as his new family member. A few months ago, at an event, he revealed why he named his dog Katori.

"She is Katroi Aaryan because jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mai tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jasisa hai (We named her Katori Aaryan as when she came home she looked like a small bowl. She was so tiny and cute and 'katori' named popped up in our mind. So we named her Katori and her haircut is also like a katori)," he had said.

Recently, when Kiara wrapped her part in the film, Kartik showed his excitement about shooting the rest of the film at his favourite place.

He wrote, "Can't wait for SatyaPrem Ki Katha Shooted at my favourite place."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. In the film, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Adv. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film.

