Kartik Aaryan gets McLaren GT, worth Rs 3.2 cr

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan gets India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 3.73 crore, ex-showroom. This supercar has been gifted to Kartik by T-Series’ chairperson, Bhushan Kumar, after the massive success of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan has been currently in the news for his super hit movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, as it has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 so far and collected over Rs 180 crore at the Indian box office.

Talking about Kartik’s new supercar, the McLaren GT is currently the most affordable McLaren on sale in India. This grand tourer’s base price is Rs 3.73 crore, ex-showroom without any taxes and optional accessories. Of course, one can customise their prized possession as per their liking. Kartik’s new McLaren GT is finished in classic McLaren Orange shade with wheels in Gloss Black and sports Azores callipers. Kartik revealed on in a post on his Instagram account that the car has been given to him as a gift by Bhushan Kumar. Thanking Bhushan for the gift, which he wants to use as a table to eat chinese, Kartik said that he hopes to get a private jet after his next film's success. He wrote, “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India’s 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir #Gratitude (Got a new table to eat Chinese as a gift. Heard he fruit of labour is sweet but did not know it can be so big. Next gift should be a private jet sir).”