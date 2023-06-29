Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' release

Kartik Aaryan's movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' hits the theatre today. Kartik is on a promotional spree these days with his co-star Kiara Advani. The trailer of the film and the songs have already created hype and fans are loving every bit of it. Today as the film hits the theatre, Kartik stepped out to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The actor was snapped outside Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak temple.



SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks the reunion of Bollywood’s hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And, the early reviews for the Sameer Vidwans directorial are already out.The first reactions to SatyaPrem Ki Katha are largely positive, with netizens praising Kiara and Kartik for their on-screen chemistry. Apart from Kiara and Kartik, SatyaPrem Ki Katha stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Nadiiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

