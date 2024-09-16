Kartik Aaryan slays desi look at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Ganesh Puja celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : Actor Kartik Aaryan joined the list of guests as he arrived at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati darshan on Monday.

Kartik Aaryan arrived in style to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

He looked effortlessly stylish in a kurta pyjama.

Actor Isha Koppikar also attended at Eknath Shinde's residence for Bappa's Darshan.

Look at the other guests, who arrived at Eknath Shinde's residence.

On September 15, veteran singer Asha Bhosle, Shilpa Shetty, Jeetendra, ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty and many more visited Maharashtra CM's home for celebrations.

Not only Indian celebrities and politicians, but foreign diplomats of various countries took part in Ganesh Aarti at the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Varsha Bungalow.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray offered prayers to Lord Ganesh at a Public Ganeshotsav Mandal, in Mumbai on Monday evening.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1835710622018982313

Talking about the grand festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees across India and abroad celebrated Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

