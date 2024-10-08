Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer to be launched in Raj Mandir Cinema in Jaipur

Mumbai, Oct 8 The trailer of Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will be launched in Jaipur’s iconic Raj Mandir Cinema.

The event will feature the film’s star cast including Kartik, Triptii and Vidya Balan, who played the character of Manjulika in the first installment of the franchise, which first released in 2007.

A statement from the makers stated that the launch is not just about the trailer; it’s a celebration of the film’s legacy and the love fans have for the franchise. The team behind “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” aims to create an electrifying atmosphere.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see Vidya Balan reprise her role as ‘Munjulika’ while Kartik Aaryan as ‘Rooh Baba’. The film is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali, November 1, 2024.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” serves as the third installment of the eponymous franchise after “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” in 2007 and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” in 2022. In the film, Rooh Baba ventures into a haunted mansion in Kolkata and clashes with Manjulika, a vengeful spirit.

The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil.

It was on September 27, when the makers of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" dropped the teaser, which offered a thrilling glimpse into the film's storyline and spine-chilling moments.

The one-minute-46 seconds teaser began with a visual of a throne, accompanied by Kartik's voiceover asking, "Kya laga kahaani khatam ho gayi? Darwaaze toh bandh hote hi hain taaki ek din phir se khul sake."

The video then featured Vidya Balan’s iconic character, 'Manjulika', effortlessly lift the throne with one hand, before Kartik made his entrance in the 'Rooh Baba' avatar.

The teaser also featured actress Triptii as Kartik's love interest. The clip also showed characters of Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The video ended with Kartik's dialogue: "Ek number ki daayan hai wo... bhootni, chudail, vampire khoon dekhte hi aa jati hai".

Kartik had shared the video on his Instagram and captioned it: "Kya laga kahaani khatam ho gayi!! Rooh Baba vs Manjulika...iss Diwali... Teaser out now!! the epic horror adventure begins this Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3".

