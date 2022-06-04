Kartik Aaryan tests covid-19 positive

Famous Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has tested covid positive. Karthik is currently in the news for his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The actor shared information on social media that he has tested positive for the virus. Karthik shared a photo of him and wrote in the caption, 'Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha,Covid se raha Nahi Gaya . '

Karthik as been infected with the virus for the second time. Karthik had tested covid positive during the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiya-2.



Karthik's Bhool Bhulaiya-2 is currently making waves at the box office. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide so far.