Kartik Aaryan wraps 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' shoot

Mumbai, Aug 2 Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who recently received a lot of positive responses for his sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’, has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared a video from the sets, showing director Anees Bazmee playfully scolding the film's unit when the monitor in front of him shows Kartik announcing the wrap-up.

Anees then walks up to Kartik and hugs the actor before they cut a cake to celebrate the completion of the film shooting.

Taking a leaf from his director’s playful scolding, Kartik wrote in the caption, "'Arey pagalo' Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil.

Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.

In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, while in the third instalment, he will be seen starring opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri. The film also stars Bollywood royalties, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to release during Diwali.

