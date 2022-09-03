Kartik Aaryan's 'shubh aaramb' for 'Satya Prem Ki Katha'

Mumbai, Sep 3 Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', going by a post he shared on social media.

Kartik took to social media, where he posted a picture of himself praying to Ganpati before commencing work. In the image, he is seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans as he prays with folded hands.

For the caption, he wrote: "Shubh Aarambh #SatyaPremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Morya"

'Satya Prem Ki Katha' is a musical romantic drama film directed by Sameer Vidwans and it also stars Kiara Advani, with whom Kartik starred in the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The film was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' but the makers said that they wanted to "avoid hurting sentiments".

Kartik is keeping very busy as he has a string of films lined up such as 'Shehzada', which is a remake of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. He also has 'Freddy' and 'Captain India'.

