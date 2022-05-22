'Kashmir Ki Kali' Sharmila Tagore to headline star-studded J&K film fest in Pune

Pune, May 22 The first dedicated 'Jammu and Kashmir International Film Festival' with a mega dollop of glamour and political personalities shall open here on June 11, attracting a wide variety of filmmakers and other celebs from all over, an organiser said here.

The JAKIFF, a brainchild of NGO 'Sarhad', will span five days with the inaugural at S.M. Joshi Auditorium, film screenings at the National Film Archives of India halls and the curtains down at the Annabhau Sathe Sabhagruha.

"This is the first time that such a dedicated film festival has been organised on such a huge scale outside the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. We have got a response much better than anticipated," said an excited Sanjay Nahar, Founder-President of 'Sarhad'.

So far, the JAKIFF has received more than 51 feature films, short films, documentaries, video films and music videos for the fest, and more entries are still coming in daily, said Festival Director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmed Khan.

"The films and music videos, either by professionals from J&K or on subjects pertaining to J&K are being accepted as entries. The largest number of entries are from J&K and most of the shoots have been done in the UT," said Khan.

Khan and Nahar said that the JAKIFF aims to provide a platform for all film-makers from J&K, especially the young, amateur or upcoming professionals to display their creative talents before larger audiences.

"The fest will also showcase the beauty, culture, lifestyles, development and other issues related to J&K through the medium of films, and boost the UT as an ideal location."

A highlight would be special screenings of a select few, but top-rated films related to or shot extensively in J&K to revive old memories of film lovers, the duo said.

These are: 'Kashmir Ki Kali'

