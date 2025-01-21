Kashyap Shangari shares his experience of working in his Hollywood debut

Mumbai, Jan 21 Actor Kashyap Shangari, who is known for ‘The Fame Game’, ‘Made In Heaven’ and ‘Sheher Lakhot’, is gearing up for his Hollywood debut with ‘Inheritance’. The actor has now opened up about his unique experiences on set.

.He also shared his experience of working with actress Phoebe Dynevor of ‘Bridgeton’ fame.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “The process was breezy. It was a pleasure to work with someone who is so well-versed and so well-prepared with the craft. She brought fresh energy on set and I felt I was with another actor who is excited about the project and not a huge international star”.

The actor also expressed his admiration for Neil Burger's directorial style, and said that his directorial style is empowering and nourishing for actors.

He also heaped praise on the vision of both Neil Burger and Olien Steinhauer in putting together a thriller that transcends geographical boundaries and focuses on the intricacies of human nature.

He said, “When a director is as invested as Neil is to empower two actors in a scene to bring the right beats and nuances—it is the most enabling and nourishing set an actor can be on. I am truly grateful”.

Talking about the most memorable scene from the film, he shared, “The scene in the restaurant with Phoebe was exciting as it was the first time I was being shot on an iPhone amplified with the most sophisticated lens technology one is still to witness in our setup here. The technical dynamics are different from shooting with a regular camera”.

This novel approach added an extra layer of excitement and challenge to his performance, showing his adaptability and eagerness to embrace innovative techniques.

