Kate Beckinsale is thankful to "warrior queen" Britney Spears, here is why

Washington [US], July 19 : Actor Kate Beckinsale is a forever fan of Britney Spears. Beckinsale posted an Instagram video, replying back to her critics who say she is not doing "enough age-appropriate things. Now, Spears has shown her support for Beckinsale in her post, as reported by People.

"I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her Instagram, saying she needs more age appropriate content. She's in her fifties, and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini-bowl in her hair, looking literally 4 years old!!" Spears wrote of the British actress, adding that some of the hate Beckinsale has received is, "Not as bad as some of my comments saying it's sad that I'm as old as I am and I'm dancing every single day on my IG !!!"

Spears continued defending the actress by writing, "I know what it's like to be judged so it's a ridiculous and stupid subject initially but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!"

The singer, who also recently addressed Ozzy Osbourne after he said he's "fed up" with her dancing videos ended the post by saying she and Beckinsale are "gonna do a photoshoot" and "tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly...!!!"

Beckinsale took to her Instagram stories and praised Spears for her message.

"Women supporting women is my favourite thing," she wrote. "Thank you @Britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post..all the love right back..."

"What I will say is that it is almost always the women who have walked through fires that we can't fathom how hard that must be who are the ones who are first to reach out and see if another person is doing okay," she added, reported People.

