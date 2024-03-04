Kate Hudson has saved all her red carpet ensembles for daughter Rani

Los Angeles, March 4 Actress Kate Hudson has revealed that she is saving all her red carpet looks to hand down to her daughter, Rani.

The 44-year-old star said that she has many ensembles she has worn to celebrated events over the years, which she one day plans to let 5-year-old daughter Rani Rose wear.

"I have a very extensive archive at this point," Kate told people.com.

Kate added: "Not all of them I've gotten to keep over the years, but the ones that I (can), and the ones that are custom and all that, I hold onto them."

"(Rani) is already going through my shoes, and I catch her kind of opening my closet doors and looking in, peering into certain things, and I'm like, 'Oh, it just already belongs to Rani'," said Kate, who made her film debut in 1998 with 'Desert Blue'.

"So one day I'm sure I'll start to see things go missing."

Kate shares her daughter with fiancee Danny Fujikawa.

The actress also has sons Bingham "Bing" Hawn with former-fiancee Matt Bellamy and Ryder, 20, with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Asked if she still pulls clothing options from her mother Goldie Hawn's closet, Kate shared “not any more".

The actress added: “Maybe when I was younger, and I was living at home many years ago, I would dip into my mom's closet."

Talking about her own outfits she has worn to past events, Kate said that they all have a story tied to them.

