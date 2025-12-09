Kate Hudson on ‘Song Sung Blue’: This film hits such a sweet spot of cinema

Mumbai, Dec 9 Actress-singer Kate Hudson, who has been nominated at the Golden Globes for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for “Song Sung Blue”, says the film hits such a sweet spot of cinema and is a reminder to hold onto the people who carry us through the hardest times.

Hudson took to Instagram, where she posted a string of images from the film featuring her alongside Hollywood star Hugh Jackman.

“OMG! Thank you @goldenglobes an absolute thrill to be nominated for our film @songsungbluefilm. Huge congrats to all the incredible nominees this year. I am so grateful,” she said in the caption.

For Hudson, this story of “Lightning and Thunder” is so moving and inspiring.

She added: “Playing Claire has been one of the great privileges of my career. This film hits such a sweet spot of cinema, the kind that reminds you how movies can inspire your own world and that we are the authors of our own stories.'

"A reminder to hold onto hope and the people we love who carry us through the hardest times. A pure pleasure to be a part of this film.”

Song Sung Blue is directed by Craig Brewer. It is based on the 2008 titular documentary film by Greg Kohs The film stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike and Claire Sardina, who performed as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder.

It also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi.

Song Sung Blue had its premiere at the AFI Film Festival on October 26, 2025.

Hudson made her film debut in the 1998 drama Desert Blue, which was followed by supporting roles in several films. She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe's musical drama Almost Famous.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor