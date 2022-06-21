Katherine Schwarzenegger shares glimpses of second baby

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger shared glimpses of her second child, Eloise Christina with husband Chris Pratt, in a string of photos on social media.

"May & June," captioned Schwarzenegger on Instaram.

The picture revealed the 'Maverick and Me' author smiling at the camera while Eloise's tiny hand was peeking out, reported Page Six.

As for the second image, the infant's tiny legs seemed to be resting on her mother's lap.

Schwarzenegger also shared a picture of her elder daughter, 1-year-old Lyla Maria, picking a daisy from the ground. However, the author made sure not to reveal either of her daughter's faces in the images, reported Page Six.

Speaking on her decision of keeping her kids away from social media, the former podcast host in a special appearance on the 'Today' show told journalist Hoda Kotb, "I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all... I feel like we share so much in today's world."

In May, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor, Chris Pratt announced that his wife Schwarzenegger had given birth to his second child, reported Page Six.

The couple tied the knot in June 2019, and their elder daughter was born in August 2020. Chris is also a father of 9-year-old son Jack who he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Earlier, in an interview, Pratt shared his desire to have more children with his wife in the future.

"I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide. We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go," he said at that time.

The actor further heaped praises on his wife for her perfect parenting skills, reported Page Six.

"Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts. She just really knows what to do. I'll follow her lead." said Pratt.

( With inputs from ANI )

