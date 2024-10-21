Katrina Kaif bonds with mother-in-law, shares cherished family moments on Karwa Chauth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Actress Katrina Kaif illuminated the festivities of Karwa Chauth with heartwarming moments spent alongside her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal and family.

The 'Merry Christmas' actress, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, took to social media to share glimpses of the special celebration.

On Sunday, Katrina posted a series of photographs that beautifully showcased the close bond she shares with Veena.

The celebration also included her husband Vicky, sister Isabelle Kaif, brother-in-law Sunny, and father-in-law Sham Kaushal, making it a memorable family gathering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In one captivating image, Veena can be seen bestowing her blessings on Katrina, while another captures the deep affection between the two.

Dressed in a stunning pink saree, complemented by traditional sindoor and a mangalsutra, Katrina radiated joy throughout the day, leaving fans in awe of her Karwa Chauth look.

One of the shared photos also featured Vicky with his father and brother, along with Katrina's sister, Isabelle Kaif.

Fans were thrilled to witness the loving dynamics of the Kaushal family. "Happy Karwa Chauth," Katrina captioned the post.

Since their intimate wedding in Rajasthan in December 2021, this marks Vicky and Katrina's third celebration of Karwa Chauth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in 'Merry Christmas'. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film features Kaif in the role of Maria, alongside South actor Vijay Sethupathi.

The mystery thriller was well-received, with critics praising Kaif's performance and the gripping storyline that unfolds on Christmas Eve.

In 2023, she was seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'. The movie also had cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in his upcoming film 'Chhaava.'

The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, stars Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film's teaser has been released and left his fans on the edge of their seat by watching Vicky's fierce appearance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

'Chhaava' is slated for release on December 6, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor