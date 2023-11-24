Katrina Kaif shares picture from father-in-law Sham Kaushal's birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Actor Katrina Kaif on Friday gave a glimpse into her father-in-law and veteran action director Sham Kaushal's birthday celebration and also shared a heart-warming message for him on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina posted an image that captured Sham Kaushal cutting his birthday cakes with the entire family including Vicky Kaushal, his mother, Sunny Kaushal and Katrina.

She captioned the picture, "Happy Birthday Papa."

Sham Kaushal is a veteran action director who has worked in blockbuster hit films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Rajneeti', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Baadshah' and many more.

Meanwhile, on the work front Katrina is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'.

'Tiger 3' has minted an estimated Rs 400.50 crore gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release.

The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

'Ek Tha Tiger', released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Its sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

